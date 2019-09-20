  1. Sify.com
  4. Delhi: Drunk husband stabs wife to death

Last Updated: Fri, Sep 20, 2019 08:53 hrs

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Delhi Police apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his wife to death in the Anand Parbat area here on Friday.
The heinous act took place after a heated argument between the couple.
"A married couple used to live here. After some heated arguments, the husband stabbed his wife and she died. They have a 3-year-old girl. The Delhi Police SHO came and arrested him. He was drunk when the police arrested him," said a neighbour, Omdev Kohli.


Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

