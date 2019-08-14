Delhi: DTC to offer free rides to women on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will provide free rides to lady passengers on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 15.

This facility will be made available in both AC and non-AC buses.

Two and a half months back Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had proposed free ride for women in all DTC buses, cluster buses and Delhi Metro trains.



"On all DTC buses, cluster buses and metro trains women will be allowed to travel free of cost so that they have safe travel experience and can access modes of transport which they were not able to, due to high prices," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on June 3.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on June 27 said in the Lok Sabha that it had not received any proposal on Delhi government's plans to provide a free ride for women commuters in Delhi metro. (ANI)

