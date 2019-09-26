Delhi: Dwarka property dealer killed due to personal enmity, killer nabbed

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested the prime accused in Dwarka property dealer's murder case. The incident came to light after a video of the crime went viral on social media.

Addressing a press conference here, DCP, Dwarka district, Anto Alphonse said that the accused, Nakul Sangwan killed the property dealer, Narendra, due to personal enmity.



"Two days back, a murder took place under the jurisdiction of Dwarka North Police Station. The name of the deceased was Narendra. The case was solved within 24 hours after the accused, Nakul Sangwan was arrested," Alphonse told media here.

Nakul has been involved in other cases as well, the police said.

"There was personal enmity between them. Two months ago, the deceased had slapped Nakul. He came along with his cousin, Kapil Sagwan. Police have recovered one pistol, two live rounds cartridges, and one robbed car," he said. (ANI)

