Delhi: EDMC sprinkles water on roads to reduce dust pollution

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): With an aim to curb the menace of dust pollution, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Saturday began sprinkling water on the roads.

The local authorities were seen running the machines in and around Laxmi Nagar, which is a popular shopping area of the National Capital.



In the morning today, the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi was docking at 242, which falls in the 'poor' category.

To combat the menace of air pollution, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has announced the implementation of Odd-Even scheme from November 4 to 15, 2019, stating that smog from nearby states due to the burning of crop residue is one of the major causes of pollution in the region. (ANI)

