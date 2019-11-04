Delhi: EPCA issues urgent directions to combat air pollution

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA) on Monday issued urgent directions regarding Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) deal with the problem of air pollution.

EPCA chairman Bhure Lal wrote to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev giving further directions regarding the measures that need to be taken to combat the 'air emergency' situation in Delhi-NCR.

According to new directions, hot mix plants, stone crushers to be closed till November 8 in all districts in the national capital region (NCR).EPCA also said that all coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, should remain closed in Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonepat, Panipat, Bahadurgarh and Bhiwadi till the morning of November 8, 2019.In the national capital, industries, which have not yet shifted to PNG, should remain closed till the morning of November 8, 2019.These steps have been taken after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) led task force and EPCA reviewed the measures taken in the light of prevailing weather conditions and air quality.Bhure Lal said that there is a requirement of vigilance, day and night patrolling and the strictest of action against violators so that pollution is checked. (ANI)