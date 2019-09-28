Delhi: Excise Department raids bar in South-Ex, arrests 2, recovers illegal liquor

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A team of Excise Department officials and police apprehended two persons and recovered several bottles of illegal liquor after they conducted a raid at a Bar in South Extension Part 1 area here.

"Excise Department officials conducted a raid at Nocturnal Air Bar in South Ex Part-1, where liquor was being sold without a license. Owner of the bar named Amit Singh and Manager Mahesh have been apprehended," Excise Department said in a statement on Saturday.



It also said that several bottles of illegal liquor were also taken into possession by the police.

According to the Excise Department, the raid was conducted based on credible information that a restaurant and Bar namely Nocturnal Air Bar was organizing a high profile party and serving and selling liquor without a license.

A case has also been registered under relevant sections of Delhi Excise Act at Kotla Mubarkpur police station and further investigation are underway. (ANI)

