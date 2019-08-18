Delhi: Excise dept apprehends 4 people, seize liquor during raids at 2 bars

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Four people were apprehended by Excise Department during separate raids at two bars and night clubs here for serving liquor without a license.

In an official statement, the Excise Department GNCT Delhi said, "Raids were conducted in two high profile areas of Delhi, one in RSVP Night Club situated at the five-star Radisson Blue Hotel in Dwarka and other at NIV Art Culture in Neb Sarai on late last night."

The statement also said that during the raid at RSVP Night Club, the owner and the manager of the restaurant namely Manish Awasthi and Amit Chauhan respectively were apprehended. Both the accused persons have been handed over to local police along with the seized liquor. A case is being registered into the matter at Police Station Dwarka North.A total of 639 bottles and pints of imported, Indian made foreign liquor and beer pints were recovered from the restaurant/club. Beer pints with expiry dates were also recovered from the store of the RSVP, indicating that the organisers were even not bothered about of health issues of the customers, the statement said.The statement further said, "During the raid at NIV Art Culture, bar managers namely Akshit Kathuria and Ankit Kathuria have been apprehended.""During checking one under-aged customer was also found at the restaurant who was being served liquor. His statement has also been recorded and relevant section has been added in the case. Liquor and other related documents have also been taken into possession and seized," the statement added. (ANI)