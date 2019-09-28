Delhi: Fake visa racket busted, 8 arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested eight people, including a woman and busted a fake visa racket that cheated people by promising them jobs in Canada.

The police said that the gang which included travel agents, middlemen, printer etc used to target young job aspirants from Nepal who aspired to get jobs in foreign countries.

According to their modus operandi, the gang used to first collect an initial amount of money from the victims in Nepal before they were summoned to Delhi. Once they arrived in the national capital, their passports were taken away from them on the pretext of applying for visas in the Canadian Embassy.

"The gang would affix forged visa stickers on their passports and send the victims pictures of their visas on their mobile phones through Whatsapp. They would then collect the balance amount from the victims before they disappeared," the police said.The case came to the fore after the Embassy of Nepal filed a complaint alleging that three Nepal Nationals - Sushil Joshi, Keshab Singh Bisht and Deepak - were cheated to the tune of over Rs 14 lakh by Jitendra Sharma, Bijay Chopra, Biren Bist and Binod on the pretext of providing them a good job in Canada.Victims alleged that they met in Kathmandu, a Nepali national Jitender Sharma who assured them of work/multi-purpose visa of Canada with a good job. Jitender introduced victims to Vijay Chopra for obtaining a Canadian visa."The above alleged persons took their passports and also further payment taken from them in cash as their fee for providing them Canadian Visa. A medical checkup of the victims on different dates at Green Park Diagnosis Centre, Green Park in Delhi was also done. After completing the whole process, the alleged persons Vijay Chopra, Vinod, Jitender showed photo of Canadian Visa to the victims on their phones and after taking money from them, the alleged persons disappeared," police said.Accused Jitender was arrested from Delhi and on his disclosure, the police also arrested Pradeep Kumar Kattamuri and Vipin Sharma.During the investigation, the police found Gagan Singh provided them forged visa stickers. "Accordingly Gagan Singh was arrested and from whose possession, more forged Visa stickers were recovered," the police said.Gagan used to procure visa stickers from Asha Rani which later disclosed that the forged stickers of different countries were provided to her by accused Vijay.The police got to know about Manjeet Singh, who was allegedly preparing the forged visa stickers. During interrogation, Manjeet pointed out that he used to get forged visa stickers and forged Indian Passports from a computer designing workshop situated at Jahangir Puri. The owner of the shop Jitender Gupta has also been arrested. (ANI)