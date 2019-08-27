Delhi: Fire doused in Vikas Bhawan, none injured

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Fire that broke out at the second floor of Vikas Bhawan has been doused and no other rooms in the building are affected by the fire, said officials here on Tuesday.

"The smoke started spreading inside the building as the conference room which caught fire was a closed room. Fortunately, no other rooms in the building were affected by the fire," Deputy Fire Officer Sumesh Dua told ANI.



He also added that seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to carry out cooling operations after they received a call at 6 pm.

"No injuries or causalities were reported and the situation is under control. The search operation will continue till the time we are sure. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained," the senior official said. (ANI)

