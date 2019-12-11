Delhi: Fire personnel awarded Rs 2L each for rescuing 13 people in Zakir Nagar fire case

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Delhi government on Wednesday awarded cheques of Rs 2 lakh each to fire personnel who played a major role in rescuing 13 people in the Zakir Nagar fire case in August.

The Director of District Fire Service informed the media about this development.



"The government recognised the good work done by fire personnel and gaDFC-awarded Rs 2 lakh each as a goodwill gesture to boost the morale of fire service as a whole. Today cheques were handed over to the fire personnel," the director, DFS said.

Six people died after a fire broke out in a multi-story building in Zakir Nagar in the city on August 6 earlier this year.

13 people were rescued safely by the DFS. In the process, 4 fire personnel were injured and were admitted to the hospital. (ANI)

