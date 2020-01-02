Delhi: Fireman succumbs to injuries in Peeragarhi factory fire

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): One Delhi Fire Services personnel succumbed to his injuries on Thursday after he was trapped and later rescued from a major fire in a factory in Peeragarhi area here, officials said.

The fireman succumbed to his injuries at a hospital here.



As many as 14 people, including 13 fire brigade personnel, were injured in the blaze which broke out in the factory at Peeragarhi earlier in the day.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of the fireman.

"It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that a fireman was martyred while saving people from fire. Our firemen save people by putting their lives at risk under extremely risky conditions. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

The Chief Minister had also expressed concerns over the fire and had tweeted, "Very sad to hear this. I am closely monitoring the situation. Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped." (ANI)

