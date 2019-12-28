Delhi: Four flights diverted, 24 trains delayed due to low visibility

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Four flights have been diverted due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi on Friday.

At present, flights are operating under the CAT III-B (instrument landing system) conditions at the Delhi airport.

Latest satellite imageries indicate dense cloud engulfing most parts of northwest India and extending all along the Indo Gangetic plains.



Meanwhile, train services were also affected due to bad weather. A total of 24 trains are running late due to low visibility.

The trains which are running late include 15707- Katihar-Amritsar Express which is running late by four hours and 13413 - Malda-Delhi Farakka Express running late by 3:30 hours.

According to India Meteorological Department, from December 31 onwards rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency. (ANI)

