Delhi: Four injured in accident after DTC bus brake fails

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): As many as four persons were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into their vehicles after its brakes allegedly failed near the Sagarpur red light area in Mayapuri here on Saturday night.

All the injured have been admitted to a hospital, where one of them is in critical condition.



According to police sources, the incident occurred around 9:45 pm on Saturday.

The driver claimed that the brake of the bus failed and it rammed into a scooty and two motorcycles injuring four persons.

The bus driver, identified as Anil, was arrested by the police and a mechanical test of the bus is being conducted. (ANI)

