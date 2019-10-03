Delhi: Gambhir inaugurates pilot project in effort to resolve Ghazipur landfill issue

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday inaugurated a ballistic separator as a part of the pilot project to reduce the height of Ghazipur landfill.

Speaking to media persons, Gambhir said: "Though a pilot project, it is a historical step. I have earlier said that we have to find a solution to Ghazipur landfill."



"It is Asia's biggest landfill. It will take time to get reduced. Hopefully, it can be a success. We will then make bigger plants," he said.

The East Delhi MP said: "The machine will work on the old garbage so that the height of the landfill gets reduced. For fresh garbage, we will do segregation and solid waste management."

Engineer Arun Kumar explained that the machine will segregate the entire waste into four categories like "pebbles, glass, plastic, and two types of soil." (ANI)

