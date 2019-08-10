Delhi: Gold medalist among 4 wrestlers held in robbery case

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested four wrestlers including a gold medalist in connection with Rohini's armed robbery case and recovered two country-made pistols and five live cartridges from their possessions.



"Gold medalist wrestler along with three other wrestlers arrested in the armed robbery case," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Two country-made pistols, five live cartridges, one Swift car, and two fake number plates were seized from their possessions, it read.

The arrested wrestlers were identified as Dinesh (30), Lakshay (22), Hardeep (27) and Robin (28).

The accused had robbed a grocery shop owner at gunpoint on July 24.

"On the night of July 24, helper, namely, Pankaj was closing the shutter of Jindal Store in Sector 18 Rohini and the owner (complainant) was sitting in his car with bags containing cash Rs 60,000. Three young boys came in a Swift Dzire car and robbed the bags after firing at Pankaj and run away in their Swift Dzire car," police said. (ANI)

