Delhi: Inquiry ordered after post mortem reveals plastic like material in last Cape buffalo's stomach

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): National Zoological Park Authority on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the death of the last Cape buffalo that died allegedly after consuming plastic.

The Cape buffalo died on August 27 and material resembling plastic was found inside the animal's stomach after a post mortem was conducted.



An official source told ANI that if anyone is found guilty, stringent action will be taken against that person.

Former joint director A K Bhowmik is probing the matter and report is expected soon.

In 1992, the zoo had banned plastic officially, however, due to birds and wind, plastics come within the reach of the animals, said the official.

After the zoo witnessed deaths of 245 animals with a period of 14 months, the authorities ordered an assessment of the deaths. (ANI)