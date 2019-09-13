Delhi: International Ramayana Festival to be inaugurated by Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the International Ramayana Festival to be organized by The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) here on September 17.



It will be a three-day event spanning across September 17-19.

Apart from New Delhi, the festival is going to be organized in Lucknow, Ayodhya and Pune.

Eight countries from across the world will take part in the festival including Thailand, Trinidad & Tobago, Indonesia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Fiji.

The International Ramayana Festival has been organized annually for the last 15 years by ICCR. (ANI)

