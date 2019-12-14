Delhi: Jamia University students continue stir against Citizenship Act

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Scores of students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Saturday in New Delhi.

The agitated students were heard sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government and demanded that the Act which has been passed and notified earlier this week, should not be implemented.



"We had scheduled our classes but there is no attendance. The students studying in this University feel that this Act will be discriminatory against them. We cannot help it. The protesters want the government to rethink on that," said Naseem Ahmad Khan, Exam Controller.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)