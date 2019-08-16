Delhi: K'taka CM BS Yeddyurappa meets PM Modi in wake of floods

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to request an immediate release of more grants to flood-hit Karnataka.

Chief Secretary TM Vijayabhaskar, Union Minister Suresh Angadi and Prahlad Joshi, were also present in the meeting."We had a long discussion and will be briefing Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and a team of experts. From the past 108 years, the water bodies have not overflowed as they have now. We have asked for a long term plan as well as an immediate sanction to tackle this situation," Yeddyurappa said while addressing media."Also, the water release from the dams of Maharashtra has inundated our areas. About 40,000 crores, is what we think is the amount needed for the rehabilitation including reconstruction of roads and bridges," he further added.The death toll mounted to 61, according to the data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on August 15.In the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 were killed. According to the data, at least 14 people remain missing.Rescue teams deployed in the state have rescued over seven lakh people till now, the report stated.Out of the people rescued, as many as 3,75,663 people are currently lodged in over 1,096 relief camps.The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 859 animals reported dead.In the wake of the damage caused due to the incessant rains, the administration of Kukke Shri Subrahmanya Temple has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund. (ANI)