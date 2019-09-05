Delhi: Kejriwal, Sisodia present State Teachers Awards today

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia presented the State Teachers Awards on Thursday afternoon at Thyagaraj Stadium here.

Kejriwal presented awards to 87 teachers and Principals on the occasion of Teacher's Day. He congratulated all teachers and principals for their contribution to the nation.

"No child is less important for me, they all are like my own children. It is my duty to provide for all of Delhi's people because I consider them as a part of my family. The biggest mission for us was to fix government schools. We were anxious whether we will succeed in doing that. In just 4 years, with solid support from teachers and principals, we have reached a point where government schools are just as good as if not better than private schools," he said.Kejriwal mentioned the changes in Jai Bhim Mukhymantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, in which financial aid will be given to students from SC, OBC and students from general category."In the past year, the scheme has been so successful at bridging the gap between rich and poor, that today we have expanded it to General and OBCs categories as well. In fact, if any child's family income is less than Rs 8 lakh per annum and the child wishes to enroll in a coaching institute for competitive exams, the Delhi government will pay for it," he said.Speaking about the role of teachers in society, the Chief Minister said: "Till 1830, before the introduction of British Education system, teaching was the most sought after profession in India. Delhi government plans to revive that unique system in Delhi, to ensure that the best cream of the society will be brought into the teaching profession and thereby benefitting the future generations."Education Minister Sisodia extended the wishes and congratulated the awardee teachers for their excellence and dedication."Recognition of people as well various stakeholders including the parents is the greatest honour for a teacher. The most important factor behind the revolutionary 'Delhi Education Model' is taking the teachers and the principals into confidence, in order to improve the infrastructure and the learning environment in government schools", he said. (ANI)