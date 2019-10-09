Delhi: Kejriwal lauds Ramlila committees for bursting fewer firecrackers on Dusshera

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated the Ramlila committees in the city for bursting fewer firecrackers on the occasion of Dusshera.

"Congratulations to all Ramlila committees for bursting fewer firecrackers on Dussehra. No major change in society is possible without the cooperation of the people. The success we have achieved in reducing both dengue and pollution has been due to the cooperation of all people," he said in a tweet in Hindi.



Kejriwal's remarks came after several places across Delhi had AQIs (air quality index) in the satisfactory and moderate ranges on Tuesday as Dusshera was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Even in places like Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Wazirpur, Lodhi Road and ITO, considered as major pollution hotspots in the city, did not see AQIs go beyond 150, according to several pollution monitoring websites.

Dussehra, which was celebrated on Tuesday, marks the end of the nine-day-long Navratri celebration. According to Hindu mythology, the festival marks the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana.

Across the country, effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad were burnt along with fireworks to mark the occasion. (ANI)

