Delhi: Kejriwal meets Kapil Dev, urges him to be part of campaign against dengue, chikungunya

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met former cricketer and captain of the Indian Cricket team Kapil Dev at his residence and discussed the campaign launched by the city-state government against dengue.

Chief Minister Kejriwal appealed to him to help turn the campaign into a mass movement.

Extending his support, Kapil Dev said: "I would like to congratulate the Chief Minister for taking such a great responsibility and including me in this initiative because dengue is not just a disease for any particular place or group of people, it affects us all. It is the responsibility of every citizen to work towards the elimination of the disease.""I am very happy with the kind of response this initiative has garnered over time. Kapil Dev is a huge inspiration for the younger generation. I hope that this initiative reaches the maximum number of people. With his contribution, lakhs of people would take up the cause of preventing dengue at all costs," added the Chief Minister.The campaign will continue every Sunday till November 15.The Chief Minister said: "My family and I inspected our home today to make sure there is no standing clean water in any part of the house. This is the best way to protect your family from dengue. I am happy to see people across Delhi participate in this campaign."He added that mass awareness is extremely important for the prevention of dengue and chikungunya."Aedes mosquitoes cannot fly long distances and if can ensure that there are no breeding spots for these mosquitoes around us, then we are safe from dengue," he said. (ANI)