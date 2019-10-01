Delhi: Kishan Reddy launches Unified Portal for licensing of eating and lodging houses

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday launched a single-window online system for licensing of eating houses and lodging houses in New Delhi.

This unique initiative is a joint effort of various agencies involved in the process of licensing in the NCT of Delhi for facilitating ease of doing business.

Addressing a gathering, the Union Minister said the launch of the portal was an attempt to minimise red-tapism and establish a corruption-free economy by bringing in welfare-oriented economic reforms."India has progressively improved its Ease of Doing Business ranking and the government is encouraging entrepreneurs to start up new businesses. The Food and Beverages is a big sector and by 2021, it would be having over 2 per cent contribution in India's GDP," he added.Talking about the features of the portal, Reddy stated that the single window clearance system has been developed under Digital India programme to facilitate people to obtain licenses to open their eatery/lodging businesses in Delhi."This would be an integrated, transparent and seamless system for providing licenses on a time-bound manner. Such a people-friendly system would prevent corruption and increase compliance with rules and regulations by all stakeholders," he said.The Unified Portal aims at simplifying and rationalising the regulatory processes (registration and inspection), infusion of transparency and avoids procedural delays in getting statutory clearances from various authorities and real-time receipt of the application by all agencies simultaneously.G Kishan Reddy also said that the government would now make efforts to boost tourism in areas such as Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar. (ANI)