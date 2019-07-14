Delhi: Man, wife arrested for kidnapping two-year-old girl from railway station

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A man and his wife were arrested by police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi on July 12.

DCP (Railways) DK Gupta said, "On July 12, we received a complaint from a woman regarding the kidnapping of her two-year-old daughter when they were waiting for a train at a platform in Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station."



"After going through footage of CCTV installed in the station and interrogating vendors there, we found that a woman and a man kidnapped the minor. We first arrested the man, who used to work as a vendor at the station from past few years," he said.

Gupta said the man, identified as Raju, later revealed the involvement of his wife, Pinki, in committing the crime.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they have kept the minor girl at their in-laws' house in Ghaziabad, from where the toddler was recovered.

The child is safe and there was no sign of assault found, Gupta said. (ANI)

