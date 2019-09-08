Delhi: Man allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): One Virendra, also known as Kale, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela area, New Delhi on Sunday.

As per police speculation, this incident might be a result of a gang war.

According to the police, the deceased man, Kale was himself a proclaimed offender. 13 criminal cases were registered against him. He also had close terms with almost all Delhi gangsters.



"The assailants had information about his movement. They found a suitable spot at Lampur road and opened fire. Kale was immediately taken to Satyavadi Harish Chandra hospital where doctors declared him dead. Deceased sustained multiple bullet injuries. A group of assailants comprising approximately 10 people killed him in broad daylight," said a police official.

"At the time of the incident, his driver was steering the car. Police are questioning him. According to police, Haryana based criminals might have killed him. The initial investigation leads the whole matter towards a huge financial deal," the official added. (ANI)

