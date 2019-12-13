Delhi: Man arrested at IGI Airport with smuggled mobile phones worth Rs 41 lakh

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 44 brand new iPhones and 2 Samsung mobile phones worth Rs 41.73 lakh from a man's possession.

The items were seized on December 12 when the passenger arrived from Addis Ababa.



"Delhi Airport Customs seized 44 brand new iPhones and 2 Samsung mobile phones valued @Rs 41.73 lakh on 12.12.19 from a male Indian pax arriving from Addis Ababa. He has been arrested after admitting to smuggle brand new iPhones valued @ 124.4 lakh in the past," read a tweet by Customs Delhi. (ANI)

