Delhi: Man arrested for attempting to forcefully enter Police headquarters

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a man who was forcefully trying to enter the Delhi Police headquarters.

Elaborating on the arrest, the Delhi police said that accused got into a brawl with the police personnel after being asked to present an identity card and also threatened them.



Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused is mentally challenged, the police added.

The identity of the arrested accused is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

