Delhi: Man commits suicide by jumping before metro train

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping before a train at Vidhan Sabha metro station here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjeet Singh, a resident of Burari. He worked as an accountant at a shop in Chandni Chowk area.

Police said, "Singh was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, trauma centre at Metcalf road by CATS ambulance, where he was declared dead."



"Investigations revealed that he had marital discord with his wife because of which he was disturbed for some time," police said.

"Inquest proceedings are in progress. Further legal action will be taken accordingly," police added. (ANI)

