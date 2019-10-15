Delhi: Man commits suicide by jumping from railing of metro station

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping on the road from the railing at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station on Tuesday.

Immediately, the traffic police took him to Mata Chanan Devi hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

"Today at around 10:38 a PCR call was received regarding a man who jumped from the railing of Uttam Nagar East Metro Station," Vikram Porwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Metro, said.



The deceased was identified as Rajiv and is said to be a resident of Uttam Nagar in west Delhi.

"He took the extreme step due to financial debt as mentioned in the suicide note recovered from him. His family is being informed," added Porwal.

Further probe is on. (ANI)

