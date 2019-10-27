Delhi: Man held for kidnapping, murdering minor over personal enmity

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a man for kidnapping and murdering a minor boy over personal enmity with the deceased's family in Khayala area.

According to the police, the victim went missing on October 25, following which his elder brother approached the police to register a complaint the next day.

Since the victim was a minor, the police registered the case under kidnapping sections and started an investigation. On October 26, the police was informed of a dead body with a slit throat lying in the area following which they rushed to the spot and recovered the minor's body.



Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said that the victim's brother had identified the body of the deceased.

In order to nab the accused, a massive hunt was launched by the police.

After a few hours of search, the police arrested the accused who is a sanitation worker and lives in Raghubir Nagar area.

The perpetrator confessed his crime during the ensuing interrogations.

"He confessed to having kidnapped and murdered the boy out of personal enmity. He had some grudge with the victim's family and to teach them a lesson, he first kidnapped the boy and then murdered him by slitting his throat," the senior officer said.

The accused and the minor were known to each other, due to which the deceased had no apprehensions or suspicions while accompanying the perpetrator, the police added.

A case has been registered against the accused. (ANI) Confirming the incident, a senior police officer said that the victim's brother had identified the body of the deceased.In order to nab the accused, a massive hunt was launched by the police.After a few hours of search, the police arrested the accused who is a sanitation worker and lives in Raghubir Nagar area.The perpetrator confessed his crime during the ensuing interrogations."He confessed to having kidnapped and murdered the boy out of personal enmity. He had some grudge with the victim's family and to teach them a lesson, he first kidnapped the boy and then murdered him by slitting his throat," the senior officer said.The accused and the minor were known to each other, due to which the deceased had no apprehensions or suspicions while accompanying the perpetrator, the police added.A case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)