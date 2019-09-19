  1. Sify.com
  Delhi: Man held for killing three people in Dwarka

Delhi: Man held for killing three people in Dwarka

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 19, 2019 18:54 hrs

Representative image.

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing three people in Dwarka.
"On September 17, Sahil (22) and three of his associates - Narender, Rahul and Faisan - came in a car and fired several rounds on three persons sitting at a food stall in Nihal Vihar over an old enmity. The main accused has been arrested," read a statement by the police.


"The three who were shot at - Deepak Mathur, Pradeep and Rahul - received multiple injuries," it added.
A trap was laid down by AATS Dwarka and the main accused was arrested.
The rest three accused are absconding. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

