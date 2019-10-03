Delhi: Man held with live cartridges at IGI airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a man with six live cartridges at the IGI airport here on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Chiku Singh. He was arrested during the security check.

"The said passenger did not produce any valid document," read a release from the CISF.

The accused along with the seized live cartridges was handed over to the Delhi Police for further legal action.



"Delhi Police have registered a case against the accused," added the release. (ANI)

