Delhi: Man kills relative on suspicion of having affair with his wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering a person on suspicion of having an affair with his wife.

The accused, identified as Noshad Alam, aged 31, murdered his relative and fellow mechanic Shakeel Ahmed, aged 45, in his office premises Punjabi Bagh, the police said.

According to the police, the accused admitted during his interrogation that he committed the act on suspicion of a relationship between his wife and the victim. The victim was a maternal uncle of Noshad's wife.



The police said that they had received a Police Control Room call on Monday night which said that a man had died due to electrocution in Punjabi Bagh.

"On enquiry, we were told that Shakeel Ahmed had been shifted to hospital by PCR van. His relative, Noshad Aalam (accused), also working in the same office, said that he had gone to the ground floor to eat tobacco and on his return, he found Shakeel lying on the floor," said police.

The accused had claimed that the victim had probably suffered an electric shock and hit his head on nails during his fall which had caused injuries to his head.

After the arrival of the postmortem report which revealed a fracture in the victim's skull and findings contrary to his version, the police thoroughly interrogated Noshad after which he finally admitted to his guilt. (ANI)

