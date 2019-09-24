Delhi: Man nabbed for entering IGI Airport with fake ticket

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a man for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Manpreet Singh was apprehended on September 23 around 6 pm after he was seen roaming about suspiciously in the check-in area of Terminal-3.

Singh was intercepted and on enquiry, it was discovered that he had gained access into the terminal building by showing an edited ticket of Indigo Airline bound for Doha, Qatar to see off his sister and niece, who were travelling by the same flight.



He was handed over to Delhi Police.

An FIR has been filed in the case. (ANI)

