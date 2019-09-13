Delhi: Man opens fire at mobile shop in Nand Nagari, no injuries reported

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): An unidentified man on Thursday evening shot bullets at a mobile shop in Nand Nagari area of the national capital.

No injuries were reported in the incident and the assailant managed to flee from the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, the man came on a bike and started firing at the shop when 5-6 people were present inside it. The assailant had earlier called up at the shop and had demanded Rs 50 Lakh from them.



The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV camera of the shop. (ANI)

