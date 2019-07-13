Delhi: Man stabbed to death in Greater Kailash

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): A 20 year-man was allegedly stabbed to death for intervening in a quarrel between a couple in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Friday night, police said.

The deceased identified as Sanjeev Pandey used to work at a tea stall in the same vicinity.

Police said that the gruesome incident took place at around 2 in the morning. The accused identified as Jatin allegedly stabbed Pandey in the chest for intervening in a quarrel between him and his wife.



The official further stated that minutes after the incident Pandey was rushed to AIIMS Trauma centre where he was declared brought dead.

The accused is at large and the police said they are making efforts to nab him. (ANI)

