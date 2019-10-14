Delhi: Man working at Gandhi Smarak Nidhi commits suicide

  1. Sify.com
New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A labourer working at the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Raj Ghat here allegedly committed suicide by hanging self from a tree, said police.
The deceased has been identified as Raju.
The incident took place on Sunday evening.
The police have not officially declared it a case of suicide. An investigation is underway.


According to the police, a security guard at the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi informed that children from a school for deaf and dumb saw Raju hanging by a tree. The children then informed their teacher who called the cops.
Raju was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead, police said.
Police have sent the body for post mortem. (ANI)

