Delhi: Meeting led by Nadda with BJP general secretaries underway

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda is holding a meeting with the party's general secretaries in the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.



Discussions on the ongoing organisational elections of the BJP, which are being conducted across the country, are likely to take place in the meeting which is underway.

Nadda is also scheduled to hold discussions on the celebration of the 10-day-long program on the occasion of the Constitution Day which is being organised from November 27 to December 6 at all district centres.

Apart from this, the leaders are also expected to hold talks on the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand and the political situation in Maharashtra, during the course of the meeting.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)