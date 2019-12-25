Delhi: Minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees celsius recorded in Palam

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in Palam here on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD, in its weather forecast, also predicted that dense to very dense fog in many pockets is very likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh, in some pockets over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan during the next five days.



"Dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Bihar, north Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and lower reaches of Western Himalayan region during the next five days," it added. (ANI)

