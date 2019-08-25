Delhi: Minor girl dies after kite string slits throat

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): A minor girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat got slit by a kite string (manjha) in Khajuri Khas area on Saturday, police said.

The four-and-a-half-year-old victim, identified as Ishika, was immediately rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.



The police said the girl was seated in front of her father, who was driving the motorcycle when the accident occurred. The family, including the girl's sister, was its way to Hanuman temple in Jamuna Bazar area.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

