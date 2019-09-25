Delhi: Naga Student Federation holds rally to press for demands

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Naga Student Federation (NSF) organised a rally from Mandi House to Parliament Street on Wednesday to press for their demands of Naga solution with the principles of the framework agreement as guiding principle.



The rally organised by Naga Student Federation in collaboration with the Naga Student Union, Delhi sought an early solution based on the principles of the framework agreement signed between Government of India (GOI) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Issac-Muivah (NSCN-IM).

"We demand for early Naga solution which is being dragged for so long. Now today our demand is that in the final solution of the Naga's, the principle of the framework agreement signed between GOI and the NSCN-IM should be the guiding principle", one of the students said.

The protestors also expressed hope that their views will be considered while finding a final solution.

"We are hopeful that the government of India has understood Nagas aspiration for our own people to determine our future and which lead to the signing of the framework agreement. We cannot predict any consequences as of now but we are hopeful", he further added. (ANI)

