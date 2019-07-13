  1. Sify.com
Delhi: Namastey Gang's Ikrar Ahmed nabbed by Delhi Special Cell

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Delhi Special Cell on Saturday apprehended Ikrar Ahmed, a robber who is facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The 36-year-old robber was caught by the police near Tiz Hazari of the national capital. A pistol and 4 live cartridges have been recovered from him.
Ikrar was wanted in an MCOCA case of PS Jagatpuri, registered against the infamous 'Namastey Gang' and several other cases.


Ahmed (36), is a resident of New Mustfabad area of Delhi and was previously involved in over two dozen criminal cases of robbery, snatching, Arms Act and assault on police. (ANI)

