Delhi: Namastey Gang's Ikrar Ahmed nabbed by Delhi Special Cell

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Delhi Special Cell on Saturday apprehended Ikrar Ahmed, a robber who is facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The 36-year-old robber was caught by the police near Tiz Hazari of the national capital. A pistol and 4 live cartridges have been recovered from him.

Ikrar was wanted in an MCOCA case of PS Jagatpuri, registered against the infamous 'Namastey Gang' and several other cases.



Ahmed (36), is a resident of New Mustfabad area of Delhi and was previously involved in over two dozen criminal cases of robbery, snatching, Arms Act and assault on police. (ANI)

