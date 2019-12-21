Delhi: Normal service resumes on entire DMRC network, all stations opened

New Delhi (India), Dec 21 (ANI): The entry and exit gates of all metro stations have been opened and the entire network of DMRC is working normally on Saturday morning.

"Security Update, Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The gates of some of the metro stations were closed as a precautionary measure due to the protest at various places due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.



DMRC had on Friday closed the entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Dilshad Garden, Shiv Vihar and Johri Enclave on the instructions of security agencies.

Also, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations were closed for some time.

The Act seeks to grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)