Delhi: One arrested for duping job-seekers on pretext of foreign employment

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi police on Thursday arrested a man on charges of duping people of Rs 2 Lakh on the pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries.

According to the police, the accused would lure and cheat people by claiming to provide jobs in Australia.

"So far 17 victims have come forward and given a complaint against him. They have said that the fraudster would charge 2 lakh each for them for providing the job", police said.



The accused has been identified as Dr DH John Paul--who used to run his business from five-star hotels in Chanakyapuri.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

