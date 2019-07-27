Delhi: One Kanwar pilgrim killed, four injured after being hit by a truck

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): One Kanwar pilgrim was killed and four were injured after a truck rammed into them from behind on Friday night in Hari Nagar area. Police have arrested the truck driver.

According to police, the Kanwar pilgrims stopped at the road to cover their music equipment last night during rain when a truck hit them from behind.



Police have arrested the accused and carrying out further investigations.

Every year, around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during Saavan- a month in the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

