Delhi: One stabbed to death, two injured admitted to hospital with stab injuries

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): One boy was stabbed to death and two others were admitted to hospital with stab injuries, following a clash with another group in Patel Nagar area, Delhi.

"I got to know that my son, Shubham Tiwari was attacked with a knife in the Patel Nagar area when I was at my place at around 8:05 pm yesterday. I rushed towards a hospital in Patel Nagar and I couldn't find my son there. But I found two injured boys who were Shubham's friends, namely, Shubham Gupta and Lokesh Aggarwal and I put them on a stretcher and they were rushed to another hospital," said deceased's father.



"Later I got to know that my son was admitted to BL Kapoor Hospital, after reaching there I was told that my son was no more. A knife was stabbed into his chest. Shubham used to study in 11th standard. He was heading towards his tuition center when the incident occurred. He had left around 7:00 pm and I was informed about the incident at 8:05 pm," he added.

Deceased's father told that there were six boys and out of them one died, two got injured, two boys are in police custody and one is missing.

Police probe into this matter is underway. (ANI)

