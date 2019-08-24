Delhi: Opposition delegation including Rahul Gandhi leave for J-K

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A delegation of Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi left for Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to the state.

Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) are the part of the opposition's all-party delegation.

Opposition leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad (Congress), Anand Sharma Sitaram Yechury, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha (RJD), Majeed Memon (NCP), Tiruchi Shiva (DMK), D Raja are the part of the delegation which left from Delhi for Srinagar.The leaders arrived at Delhi airport on Saturday morning and boarded a scheduled flight from to Srinagar.Before leaving, the leaders insisted that they were only going to assess the ground realities and not for creating any disturbance."Our motive is not to go and create a disturbance. We are not going as government's opposition, we are going in government's support so that we too can give suggestions as about things that can be done," he said while talking to ANI here, hours before leaving for Jammu Kashmir."If the situation is normal, why they are objecting to our visit? And if they are objecting, they should accept that the situation is not normal. We don't need security," RJD leader Manoj Jha said. (ANI)