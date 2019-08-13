Delhi: Over 200 professionals take membership of BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As many as 200 professionals took the membership Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijendra Gupta here on Monday.

Charted Accountants, doctors and professionals from Multinational companies enrolled into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party.



Speaking at the event, Gupta, a lawmaker from Delhi's Rohini Assembly Constituency, said a majority of people who had enrolled were from Jammu and Kashmir.

"With the abrogation of the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, the people from the region now want to connect to the BJP and they are cordially welcome," he said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, too, lauded the people for taking the membership of the party.

Modi launched the party's membership drive on July 6 in his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi. The party is targeting to enroll over 20 crore members by August 20. (ANI)

