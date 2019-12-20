Delhi: People stage demonstration at Central Park in support of CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): People held a demonstration at Central Park, Connaught Place in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Friday.

People carried banners in support of the newly amended act and a few youths were also seen waving the national flag during the protest.



Earlier on Wednesday, some students of Delhi University (DU) carried out a march in support of CAA.

Also, the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), JNU Teachers' Federation (JNUTF) YUVA and non-teaching staff held a march in support of the Act.

However, many sections of the society are at the same time, carrying out massive protests against CAA.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.(ANI)

