Delhi: Person arrested for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Police on Thursday said that a person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 30-year-old man to death in Kotla Mubarakpur here.

The deceased, identified as Manoj, was stabbed in a night shelter on August 28 over a dispute involving the theft of a water pump.

"The Police received this report on the day the incident happened and an immediate investigation was initiated. During the investigation, police found that the accused already had cases of attempt to murder, hurt and robbery. An FIR was registered," an official statement said.



The accused was apprehended in a trap set up by the police on Wednesday. The knife used in the stabbing was also recovered.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

